Blockburn (BURN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $317,572.00

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $84,629.47 and approximately $317,572.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockburn token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Blockburn has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockburn Profile

BURN is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,104,524 tokens. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io.

Blockburn Token Trading

Blockburn can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockburn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockburn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

