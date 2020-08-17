B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.29

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 5518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

BMRRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.