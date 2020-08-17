Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.09, approximately 31,763 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 88,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th.

