BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222,850 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 248,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Insiders sold a total of 153,935 shares of company stock worth $5,573,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. 17,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,452. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.