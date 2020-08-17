Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Update

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BWL.A traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876. Bowl America has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

