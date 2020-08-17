BOX Token (BOX) Trading Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $17,712.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007293 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004917 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,761,645 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

