Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BCAUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of BCAUY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is an increase from Brilliance China Automotive’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Brilliance China Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

