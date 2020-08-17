Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BCAUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th.

BCAUY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This is a positive change from Brilliance China Automotive’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Brilliance China Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

