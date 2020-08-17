Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.26.

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 64,923 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,497,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

