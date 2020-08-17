Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.26.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 93.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 388,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.