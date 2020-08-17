Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells $8,943,400.80 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $63.62. 5,957,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,994,255. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

