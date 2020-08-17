Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of SON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 375,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

