BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

