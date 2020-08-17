Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $$28.84 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

