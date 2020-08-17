Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,304.0 days.

BCUCF stock remained flat at $$28.84 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

