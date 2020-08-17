Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.30) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,250 ($16.34). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,550 ($20.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.88) to GBX 1,720 ($22.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 1,900 ($24.84) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,619.40 ($21.17).

Shares of BRBY traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,425.50 ($18.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,438.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,519.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.76 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.59).

In related news, insider Matthew Key bought 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.11) per share, for a total transaction of £6,505.73 ($8,505.33). Also, insider Sam Fischer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £37,950 ($49,614.33).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

