Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $46.62 million and approximately $68,852.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00753177 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

