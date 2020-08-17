Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.00

Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$65.00 and last traded at C$64.85, with a volume of 8112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.24 million and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total value of C$31,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at C$2,023,026.88. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.23, for a total value of C$691,995.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$872,032.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,549 shares of company stock worth $1,530,218.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

