Canaccord Genuity Lowers Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$2.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IVQ.U. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Invesque from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesque from C$7.75 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

