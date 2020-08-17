Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) Shares Down 12.3%

Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPUF)’s stock price dropped 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 11,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 25,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSPUF)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

