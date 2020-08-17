Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) Stock Price Down 5%

Canterra Minerals Corp (CVE:CTM)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. The company holds interests in various properties, including Gwen, CL-25, Hilltop, King, Marlin, and Rex projects located in Northwest Territories. It also holds a 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills diamond project, which comprises 21 mineral leases covering an area of 4,848 hectares located in north central Alberta; and an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the West Carswell property covering an area of approximately 4,830 hectares located in the west Athabasca Kimberlite trend.

