Cardano Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Gate.io and Bittrex. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $434.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007283 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00028868 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000277 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.01482810 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Coinnest, OTCBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, HitBTC, Exmo, Indodax, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Bitbns, ABCC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

