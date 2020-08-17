Cardano Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $3.68 billion and $376.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Bittrex, DragonEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007504 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00024098 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028054 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Cryptohub, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Exmo, ABCC, Coinnest, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Huobi, Binance, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Indodax, Bittrex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.