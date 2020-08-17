Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 613,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 366,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.