Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catena Media in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CTTMF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,269. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

