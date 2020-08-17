CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.68

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 43266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CLSA cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

