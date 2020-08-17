Ccore Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $17,871.83 and $22.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00153496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.01856131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00191160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00134046 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

