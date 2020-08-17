Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,805. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

