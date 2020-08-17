CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APOP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. 1,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,012. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

