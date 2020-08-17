ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $145,608.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinnest, EXX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,295.52 or 1.00064952 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002268 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000603 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00174915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004509 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ZB.COM, EXX, Coinnest, HitBTC, Huobi, LBank, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

