China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of China Teletech Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCT) were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 20,030 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 63,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT)

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

