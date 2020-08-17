China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Update

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PLIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. China Xiangtai Food has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

