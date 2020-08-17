Chronologic Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $164,110.30 and $557.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00151841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.01854850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00193390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00135553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,236,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,431 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

