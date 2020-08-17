CIBC Increases Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.50 to C$39.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.12. 16,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,786. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 42.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.27.

In related news, Director Mark Hornick sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$11,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 504,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,406,032.50.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.