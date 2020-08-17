Citadel Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $26,651.74 and approximately $22.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

