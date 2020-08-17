CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

