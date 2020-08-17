CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0018

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. CoinFi has a market cap of $393,919.97 and approximately $20,802.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinFi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

