CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.25 million and $12,053.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 282,554,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,956,001 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.