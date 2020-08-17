CoinUs Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $369,149.01 and $173.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002567 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002363 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000172 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

