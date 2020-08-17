Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 378.13.

About Colefax Group (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

