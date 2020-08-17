Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.25

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 1771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,834 shares of company stock worth $2,388,466 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 143,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.