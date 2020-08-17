COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 177,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

