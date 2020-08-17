Comparing Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) and Varonis Systems (OTCMKTS:VRNS)

Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Innovision Labs has a beta of 5.63, indicating that its stock price is 463% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innovision Labs and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovision Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 3 15 0 2.83

Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $118.47, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Innovision Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovision Labs and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems $254.19 million 14.67 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -46.71

Innovision Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Innovision Labs and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -33.75% -97.77% -24.40%

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Innovision Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovision Labs

InnoVision Labs, Inc., a visual neuroscience software technology company, develops and commercializes consumer-oriented software applications. The company offers GlassesOff, a software visual cortex exercise solution to enhance users' reading abilities and maintain the ability to read through enhancement of their image processing capabilities for near vision sharpness; and Game Vision, a personalized software visual cortex exercise solution for training users' vision parameters critical for sports performance through enhancement of their image processing capabilities. It delivers its products through cloud-based client-server architecture to mobile devices. The company was formerly known as GlassesOff Inc. and changed its name to InnoVision Labs, Inc. in December 2015. InnoVision Labs, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

