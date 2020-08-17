Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $472.58 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $184.51 or 0.01498625 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $472.58 million and approximately $79.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001628 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000035 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

