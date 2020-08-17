Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,189. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

