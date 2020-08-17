Condor Capital Management Sells 961 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,801.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 87,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.26. The stock had a trading volume of 86,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $193.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

