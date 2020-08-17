Connect Coin One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $30,203.82 and approximately $12.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.01870248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00138782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

