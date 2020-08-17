Conning Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 29,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,755,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.