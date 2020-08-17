Constellation Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $800,383.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.72 or 0.05642656 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00047735 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.