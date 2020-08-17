Contentos (COS) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $19.75 million and $3.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,623,690 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

